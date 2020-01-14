A Virginia House of Delegates committee now controlled by Democrats on Tuesday advanced ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment, a measure previously killed by Republicans on the same panel.
The House Privileges and Elections Committee endorsed House Joint Resolution 1 from Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, D-Prince William, which calls for making Virginia the 38th state to ratify the ERA to the U.S. Constitution.
The 13-9 vote was along party lines, with Democrats backing the women’s rights measure that was a key issue in the 2019 elections when every seat in the legislature was up for grabs.
The ERA says "Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex."
“We are on the precipice of history,” said Speaker of the House Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, the first woman to serve as House Speaker. “Today’s vote in the House Privileges and Elections Committee brings us one step closer to giving women their long overdue place in the founding document of our nation.”
In a statement, Filler-Corn said the House would take "swift quick action" on the House floor.
Previous efforts to get the ERA to the full House failed.
