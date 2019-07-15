CULPEPER — A federal judge has dismissed a civil lawsuit filed last year by a legal aid group against the Culpeper County sheriff alleging a policy of holding immigrants in the local jail beyond their release date.
In a 21-page memorandum opinion issued Monday, Senior U.S. District Court Judge Glen Conrad ruled that Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins did not breach the U.S. Constitution in cooperating with Immigration & Customs Enforcement in detaining, at the federal agency’s request, Francisco Guardado Rios for two days beyond his scheduled release date.
“In sum, the court is convinced that Jenkins did not violate clearly established federal law by detaining Rios for an additional 48 hours pursuant to the ICE detainer and administrative warrant,” Conrad wrote. “At the time of the plaintiff’s detention, existing precedent suggested that, ‘even in the absence of a written agreement,’ local law enforcement officials may cooperate with ICE in the detention or removal of aliens not lawfully present in the United States … when such cooperation is expressly requested or authorized by ICE.”
Legal Aid Justice Center, based in Falls Church, brought the class action civil suit against Jenkins last September on behalf of Rios, who was arrested on August 13, 2017 in Culpeper County for driving without a license and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. That same day, the local jail received two forms from ICE — a detainer indicating ICE had probable cause to believe Rios was undocumented and a warrant for arrest of alien, according to Conrad.
The detainer requested the jail notify ICE at least 48 hours before Rios was released from the jail and that the jail would maintain custody of him for no longer than 48 hours beyond his scheduled release date.
Rios’ trial was ultimately delayed until Nov. 7, 2017, during which time he remained in the local jail. He was convicted of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and sentenced to 30 days in jail with 20 days suspended and given credit for time served. According to Sophia Gregg, staff attorney at the Legal Aid Justice Center, the charge for which her client was convicted stemmed from the fact that Rios, who is in his 30s, was with his 17-year-old cousin and there was a beer in the car.
Two days later, on Nov. 9, 2017, pursuant to the previous ICE detainer, Rios was released from the Culpeper County Jail into the custody of federal immigration officials on civil immigration charges.
The lawsuit claimed Jenkins has a policy and practice of holding immigrants solely based on the ICE detainer and administrative warrant resulting in a violation of the civil rights of those detained. The lawsuit argued that because Jenkins did not yet have an official 287(g) agreement in place with ICE — allowing jail deputies to act as immigration agents — he was not entitled to detain Rios.
But Conrad disagreed, citing a Supreme Court Case out of Arizona, stating the Arizona decision “does not suggest, much less clearly establish, that a written 287(g) agreement is required in order for a state or local law enforcement official to lawfully detain a removable alien at the request of ICE.”
In addition, the judge wrote, “Nor does it otherwise make clear that compliance with ICE detainers and administrative warrants falls outside the scope of permissible ‘cooperation’ with ‘detention’ … Instead, the Arizona decision can be read to suggest that the challenged conduct in this case—detaining an individual in accordance with an ICE detainer request and administrative warrant — ‘was not unilateral and thus, did not exceed the scope’ of Jenkins’ authority to cooperate with federal immigration efforts.”
In April of 2018, Jenkins signed an agreement ICE to implement 287(g) in the local jail, making Culpeper one of two localities in Virginia with the program, allowing jail deputies to be deputized as ICE agents.
Conrad made it clear in his ruling in the federal civil suit against Jenkins, however, that absent express direction or authorization by federal ICE officials, state and local law enforcement officers may not arrest or detain people solely on suspected civil violations of federal immigration law.
“Jenkins did not detain Rios based on a suspected civil immigration violation before communicating with federal authorities,” the judge wrote. “Instead, Jenkins held Rios for up to 48 additional hours pursuant to the immigration detainer and administrative warrant issued by ICE.”
The Culpeper sheriff received the detainer and warrant long before Rios’ detention was temporarily extended, Conrad stated. He went on, “Although the Third Circuit has determined that ICE detainers are ‘permissive’ rather than ‘mandatory,’ no circuit has held that it would violate [constitutional rights] to comply with an ICE detainer and administrative warrant.”
In an email Monday to the Star-Exponent, Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg, director of Legal Aid Justice Center’s Immigrant Advocacy Program, stated, “We are disappointed with the decision, and we are reviewing our legal options.”
Sandoval-Moshenberg noted the lawsuit challenged the sheriff’s actions of holding immigrants in the local jail past their release date before Jenkins entered into 287(g) and that the judge did not opine “one way or the other” about the controversial program.
“In the end, the judge did not hold that the sheriff’s actions were legal; he merely held that since reasonable minds could and do disagree about their legality, therefore he would not require the sheriff to submit himself to a lawsuit seeking monetary compensation for illegal seizure,” Sandoval-Moshenberg stated.
Jenkins responded by email Monday evening to a request for comment, stating, “Another judge has confirmed what people with common sense have known all along — my actions as sheriff in cooperating with federal law enforcement authorities on illegal immigration are completely legal and constitutional. Those arguing otherwise are out of touch with the concerns of our entire community and country. Spending time and money helping repeated lawbreakers escape the rightful actions of law-enforcement is incomprehensible.
“I appreciate the enormous outpouring of support from our community as I pushed back against these attacks,” he added. “I will always stand firm on this and other constitutional issues while protecting our community.”