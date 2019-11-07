Roughly half of the registered 13,439 Greene County voters hit the polls Tuesday, bringing some change to Greene County’s constitutional officers and government officials.
The largest upset was in the commonwealth’s attorney race. Independent Edwin Consolvo, an assistant commonwealth’s attorney in Louisa County, earned twice the vote over incumbent Republican Matthew Hardin for the job, carrying all precincts: 4,363-2,104.
“I want to thank the people of Greene County,” Consolvo said. “I want to thank the sheriff for his support throughout this election. And I want to thank God for putting me on this path. I just want to let the citizens of Greene County know that I’m excited to go to work for them beginning in January.”
In an extremely close race for clerk of court, independent Susan Birckhead pulled ahead, beating out three others for the seat. Steve Keene won the Swift Run and Ruckersville and Midway precincts, but Birckhead surpassed him by 179 votes, 2,203-2,024. Piper Doeppe earned 930 votes and Amber Knight had 1,216 votes. Birckhead has been acting clerk of court since the resignation of Brenda Compton in June.
“I’m very pleased with the results. And I look forward to serving citizens in this county for the next four years,” Birckhead said.
The at-large seat for the Greene County Board of Supervisors was a hotly-contested and closely-watched race all season, but Dale Herring was able to hold onto the seat for another four years, defeating challenger James Murphy 3,373-2,647.
“I’m very excited. It’s very humbling, to be honest with you to have people support you after being on the board for four years,” Herring said. “It’s a lot different when you’re running, and you’ve been on the board versus not being on the board and to have the citizens who support you means a lot. I’m very appreciative and it’s just a very humbling experience overall.”
Murphy congratulated Herring on his win, but said he isn’t going away.
“I’m extremely proud of the campaign that we ran there is there’s nothing that I regret; we took the high road on everything,” Murphy said. “We were able to really turn some heads and open some eyes here in the county of what a fiscally conservative future would look like for our county. So I congratulate Mr. Hearing on his win and I’m not going to go and slink away. I will still remain an active citizen in our county and do our civic duty keeping the board on the right path, keep them in check.”
Jason Tooley unseated incumbent Harry Daniel for the at-large member seat on the school board, 2,767-2,408.
“I’m excited that the citizens came out and had their voice be heard and I’m looking forward to serving the students and staff and the administration on the Greene county school board,” Tooley said. “I’m ready to go to work.”
Sheriff Steven Smith was overwhelmingly Greene County’s choice for the role for another four years over Republican Spurgeon W. “Billy” Wade, 4,401-1,907. Smith has been sheriff of Greene County for eight years. Kenneth R. Collier Sr. earned 212 votes for the position.
Two seats on the Greene County Board of Supervisors are changing. Davis Lamb, a former supervisor, beat out Tom J. Flynn for the Ruckersville District seat by 87 votes: 778-691. And Stephen C. “Steve” Bowman, a Republican, unseated eight-year independent incumbent David Cox for the Monroe District seat by 120 votes: 756-636.
