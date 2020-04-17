RICHMOND — A federal lawsuit filed Friday looks to challenge Virginia's witness requirement for absentee ballots because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court in Lynchburg, by the American Civil Liberties Union and League of Women Voters asks the court to stop Virginia from enforcing the requirement during the pandemic and to have localities count "otherwise validly cast absentee ballots that are missing a witness signature for Virginia’s primary and general elections in 2020."
Eden Heilman, the legal director at the ACLU of Virginia, said that if the requirement stands, "tens of thousands" of voters in the state won't be able to abide by social distancing guidelines and still vote absentee.
“The governor and Virginia election officials can and must adapt voting policies to preserve our democracy and keep everyone safe," Heilman said.
Virginia law requires voters who send in an absentee ballot by mail to open the envelope containing the ballot in front of another person, fill out the ballot and have the other person sign the outside of the envelope before it's mailed back.
According to the lawsuit, Virginia is one of 11 states with such a requirement.
"The witness requirement is not worth this massive disenfranchisement of Virginia voters and its disproportionate harm to elderly voters, African American voters, and voters with disabilities," the lawsuit says. "While election integrity is an important interest, the witness requirement does very little if anything — and it is certainly not narrowly tailored — to serve this interest in light of the many other provisions of Virginia law that safeguard absentee voting and penalize those who abuse the process."
A spokeswoman for Attorney General Mark Herring did not immediately return a request for comment. A spokeswoman for Department of Elections said they don't comment on pending litigation.
The suit names the Virginia Board of Elections and Chris Piper, the commissioner of the Virginia Department of Elections.
Gov. Ralph Northam has pushed the June 9 primary to June 23 and is recommending that local elections scheduled for May be put off until November, something the legislature will vote up or down next week. Democrats in the state called for universal vote-by-mail in which virtually all voters would cast ballots from home in those elections.
