RICHMOND — Virginia lawmakers, joined by President Donald Trump, will mark the 400th anniversary of representative democracy in the Western Hemisphere with a lineup of events in Jamestown on Tuesday.
The events will mark the anniversary of the first legislative gathering in North America, which took place in July 1619 in Jamestown, and brought together representatives from the various settlements in the Colony of Virginia.
In Richmond, a separate group of lawmakers, displeased with Trump’s visit, is expected to mark the anniversary of the arrival of the first Africans to North American shores, which also took place in the summer of 1619.
Here’s a recap of what’s planned for Tuesday:
7:30 to 9 a.m.: Gov. Ralph Northam, select members of the General Assembly and others hold a commemorative session on the site of the first representative assembly in Virginia at Historic Jamestowne, Memorial Church, 1368 Colonial Parkway.
9 a.m.: Wreath-laying ceremony to commemorate deceased black legislators, hosted by the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus, at the state Capitol in Richmond.
10 a.m. to noon: The Virginia General Assembly holds a Joint Commemorative Session at the Jamestown Settlement, with a keynote address from Trump.
10:30 a.m.: Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney; Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond; House Democratic Caucus Chairwoman Charniele Herring of Alexandria; and other black leaders in the General Assembly and Richmond City Council skip the Jamestown events to commemorate the arrival of captive Africans in 1619 with an event at the Lumpkin’s Jail site, 15th and Franklin streets in Richmond.
6:30 to 9 p.m.: American Evolution forum on “The Future of Representative Democracy,” including Sen. Tim Kaine; 2016 presidential candidate Carly Fiorina; House Speaker Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights; and Senate Majority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, will be held at the Williamsburg Lodge, 310 S. England St. in Williamsburg. The forum continues Wednesday and Thursday at the College of William & Mary.
8 p.m.: Fanfare to Democracy concert, featuring the Richmond Symphony, at Historic Jamestowne, Memorial Church.