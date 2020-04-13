RICHMOND — Virginia has experienced nearly 100 coronavirus outbreaks, the majority of which have occurred in long-term care facilities, according to new data from the state health department.
Fifty-three of the state's 97 total outbreaks, according to the Virginia Department of Health, are in long-term care facilities, an issue Gov. Ralph Northam hopes a task force announced Friday will address. In those facilities, there have been 554 confirmed COVID-19 cases - roughly 10% of the state's total 5,747 count - and 34 deaths, the newly-reported data shows.
There is a lag in that data, however. Canterbury Health & Rehabilitation Center in Henrico County, for example, has reported that 42 residents had died in an outbreak at the skilled nursing facility by Saturday evening. A task force appointed by Northam on Friday will focus on preventing and containing COVID-19 cases in the facilities, which are susceptible to outbreaks.
An outbreak is defined by VDH as an increase in the expected number of cases of a specific condition connected by people, place and time. For the coronavirus, a confirmed outbreak means at least two laboratory-confirmed cases.
The Richmond region is home to 18 of the 97 outbreaks, trailing only Northern Virginia for the most in the state.
The outbreak statistics aren't the only new data reported for the first time Monday by the state health department.
The agency released the number of test results by health district, showing a lag in testing in the Richmond region.
No health district in the region is among the top 10 leaders in testing in the state despite the high number of outbreaks. The Henrico district has received 1,420 test results and 1,276 in Chesterfield. Richmond has received only 907 test results, trailing less populous cities such as Roanoke.
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported for the first time Monday that 467 confirmed COVID-19 patients who had been hospitalized by the virus have been discharged.
The state health department does not report recovery statistics, health commissioner Norm Oliver said at a news briefing last week.
- Justin Mattingly
(This is a developing story. It will be updated.)
The Virginia Department of Health reported Monday that 5,747 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19.
That's an increase of 473 cases from the 5,274 reported Sunday.
The VDH also said that 41,401 have been tested for the virus in Virginia, and there have been 149 deaths.
On March 19, state health officials said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases reported by individual localities or local health districts.
The April 13 update includes new enhancements to the state's reporting structure, including hospitalizations by health district, sex, age group and race, as well as cases by race, age group and sex.
Locally, the VDH reports that there are 142 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Thomas Jefferson Health District, with 1,775 test results. The VDH also reports that there have been two outbreaks in the TJHD; one at a long term care facility, and one at a correctional facility.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.