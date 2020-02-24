WAYNESBORO — Search warrants filed by the Augusta County Sheriff's Office reveal new details about the 12-year-old boy who died from a gunshot wound in his home on Feb. 15.
According to one search warrant, a CVA Wolf .50-caliber muzzleloader and a .45-caliber bullet were recovered from the home in the 1000 block of Kiddsville Road in Waynesboro.
Court records also say that "family members have not been cooperative with law enforcement."
The initial 911 caller stated that a muzzleloader had been discharged and a 12-year-old boy had been shot, documents show. Deputies responded to the residence around 9:45 p.m. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.
The sheriff's office said on Feb. 17 that this was an “isolated incident with no threat to the community.”
An obituary identifies the child as Patrick Sean Hogan, who was the middle child of seven.
Hogan passed away "after an accidental discharge of a firearm," the obituary states, noting that he was an avid reader, farmer at heart and loved working with animals.
The investigation is ongoing, and the sheriff’s office said no further details will be released until the investigation is completed.
