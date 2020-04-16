RICHMOND — Nearly 1,000 people who have been hospitalized by the coronavirus in Virginia have been discharged.
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported Thursday that 951 patients who have tested positive for the virus and were hospitalized have been discharged.
Also Thursday, the Virginia Department of Health reported that the number of deaths in the state has exceeded 200, with 208 people having died from the virus, an increase of 13 from Wednesday.
While 951 people have been discharged, another 1,337 patients who have either tested positive for COVID-19 or have their test results pending remain hospitalized, according to the hospital association. Of those patients, 800 are confirmed cases and 537 have their results pending.
The 537 people hospitalized while awaiting test results is the most since April 9, when 627 patients were in that situation.
Other figures reported by the hospital association, including the number of patients requiring intensive care (427) and on a ventilator (238) were steady from Wednesday to Thursday.
The state health department did report four additional outbreaks, up to 112 now - with 63 occurring in long-term care facilities. Since the agency started reporting the figure Monday, those facilities, which are more susceptible to the virus, have made up a majority of the outbreaks.
That includes an outbreak at Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in western Henrico County, where 46 people have died from COVID-19, as of Wednesday, the deadliest outbreak in a congregate care facility in the U.S.
Henrico’s 57 COVID-19 deaths are the most of any health district in the state, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The Fairfax district has reported 31 deaths, the second most, and 13 in Arlington to round out the top three.
More than half (54%) of the state’s 208 deaths have been people over the age of 50, according to VDH.
- Justin Mattingly
Virginia coronavirus death toll surpasses 200; overall cases nearing 7,000
The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday that 6,889 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19, an increase of 389 from Wednesday.
A total of 208 people in Virginia have died from the virus. That's in increase of 13 from the 195 reported Wednesday.
The VDH also said that 46,444 have been tested for the virus in Virginia and 1,114 have been hospitalized.
Locally, there are two outbreaks. One is at a long-term care center in Fluvanna County, along with an outbreak among staff members at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail, where four staff members tested positive.
As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, the Thomas Jefferson Health District now has seven confirmed fatalities from COVID-19 and 199 lab-confirmed and clinically diagnosed cases.
According to the VDH, there have been 35 hospitalizations in the TJHD.
On March 19, state health officials said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by individual localities or local health districts.
- Paul Whelan
(This is breaking news. This story and related graphics will update.)
