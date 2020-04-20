RICHMOND — The drop in new cases marks the first time since the virus arrived in Virginia that the state has reported three consecutive days of declines, according to data kept by the Virginia Public Access Project.
Northam and federal officials have indicated they want to see a 14-day trend of declining cases before phasing in an end to the restrictions on businesses that Northam imposed in a series of executive orders to fight the spread of the virus
- Matthew Barakat, The Associated Press
The Virginia Department of Health reported Monday that 8,990 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19, an increase of 453 from the 8,537 reported Sunday.
A total of 300 people have died from the virus in Virginia, up 23 from the 277 reported yesterday.
The VDH also said that 56,735 have been tested for the virus in Virginia and 1,500 have been hospitalized.
Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most confirmed cases with 1,925.
There are confirmed cases in 126 of Virginia's 133 cities and counties.
Only these 7 localities don't have confirmed cases, according to VDH data: Bath County, Bland County, Dickenson County, Grayson County, Highland County, Martinsville and Patrick County.
In the region covered by the Thomas Jefferson Health District, there have been 212 cases as of Friday, April 17 with eight deaths, as reported by TJHD officials.
Of those 212 cases, 120 are in people 59 years old and younger.
The TJHD has the tenth highest hospitalizations in the commonwealth.
The TJHD will give an update about local cases every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
On March 19, state health officials said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by individual localities or local health districts.
