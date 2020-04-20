RICHMOND — Gov. Ralph Northam announced Monday the creation of a workgroup that will focus on improving COVID-19 testing in Virginia, after a week that saw fewer people tested for the virus in the state.
Northam said that boosting testing in the state is part of ”any plan to ease restrictions on businesses and address the pandemic,” but as of Monday, state officials did not yet have a grasp on the state’s testing capacity and had not set an overall testing goal.
“Testing is the key to those next steps,” Northam said.
Northam said the newly-created workgroup would focus on expanding testing in the state, including the number of sites doing tests and the population eligible for testing, and would troubleshoot hurdles to more testing.
The Times-Dispatch reported Sunday that about 2,500 fewer Virginians were tested for COVID-19 this past week compared to the week prior, according to an analysis by the Times-Dispatch based on data published by the Virginia Department of Health. Over the past seven days, the agency reported 13,932 new tests, a 15% dip from the 16,447 tests the week before.
The bulk of testing in Virginia — about three-fourths of all tests — are performed by commercial labs that accept samples from a broad swath of institutions, including some hospitals, outpatient healthcare facilities, nursing homes and more.
A number of commercial labs, both large and small, reached by the Times-Dispatch last week said the demand for their tests had dipped, and remained below their capacity.
State officials couldn’t pinpoint a specific reason for the lag of testing in the state.
Health Secretary Dan Carey said that with increased testing capacity, there was a need for more coordination between testing supply chains, labs, entities that can collect samples and everyday people seeking tests.
“We need that added coordination,” Carey said.
State health officials also said guidance that sought to prioritize the sickest patients was updated to include more people, which they hope will lead to more testing.
State Health Commissioner Normal Oliver also Monday issued a letter to the state’s physicians encouraging doctors to request tests for patients suspected to have COVID-19, instead of relying on clinical diagnoses.
In an interview with the Times-Dispatch last week, Oliver said he suspected many physicians were relying on clinical diagnoses for suspected cases in the face of testing delays and perceived testing shortages.
Northam also said Monday that the state’s testing challenges have been exacerbated by “limited national guidance,” which left the state competing against other states, commercial labs and hospitals for testing supplies.
The new testing workgroup will be led by Karen Remley, a physician who formerly served as the state’s health commissioner during the administration of former Gov. Bob McDonnell, a Republican. Remley left that post citing differences with the administration over the rollout of abortion clinic regulations.
Asked in an interview about lags in testing in Virginia, Remley said she thought the state had done a good job “keeping people alive … testing the people we need to test.”
“We now have built enough capacity that can go beyond that,” she said, adding that her job will be to “help facilitate” the different entities that can perform tests, offer tests and need tests.
“Some places might have the eggs but not the butter; the flour but to not the salt. We need to make sure we have a flow, so that everyone has what they need. And that we understand where testing is really important and needed.”
The workgroup will include representatives from private hospitals, state university hospitals, large commercial labs, the Medical Society of Virginia, free and charitable clinics and others.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.