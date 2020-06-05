Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF MARYLAND, THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, VIRGINIA, AND WEST VIRGINIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN MARYLAND, ANNE ARUNDEL, CARROLL, CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST HOWARD, CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST MONTGOMERY, CHARLES, FREDERICK, NORTHERN BALTIMORE, NORTHWEST HARFORD, NORTHWEST HOWARD, NORTHWEST MONTGOMERY, PRINCE GEORGES, SOUTHEAST HARFORD, SOUTHERN BALTIMORE, AND WASHINGTON. THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA. IN VIRGINIA, ALBEMARLE, ARLINGTON/FALLS CHURCH/ALEXANDRIA, AUGUSTA, CENTRAL VIRGINIA BLUE RIDGE, CLARKE, CULPEPER, EASTERN HIGHLAND, EASTERN LOUDOUN, FAIRFAX, FREDERICK, GREENE, MADISON, NELSON, NORTHERN FAUQUIER, NORTHERN VIRGINIA BLUE RIDGE, ORANGE, PAGE, PRINCE WILLIAM, RAPPAHANNOCK, ROCKINGHAM, SHENANDOAH, SOUTHERN FAUQUIER, SPOTSYLVANIA, STAFFORD, WARREN, WESTERN HIGHLAND, AND WESTERN LOUDOUN. IN WEST VIRGINIA, BERKELEY, EASTERN PENDLETON, HAMPSHIRE, HARDY, JEFFERSON, MORGAN, AND WESTERN PENDLETON. * UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT * AREAS OF HEAVY RAIN FELL ACROSS THE WATCH AREA LAST NIGHT. ADDITIONAL HEAVY RAINFALL IS EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON AS SLOW MOVING THUNDERSTORMS DEVELOP BY MIDDAY AND SLIDE EAST DURING THE AFTERNOON AND EVENING. SOME AREAS COULD RECEIVE AN ADDITIONAL 1 TO 3 INCHES OF RAIN, WHICH COULD RESULT IN FLASH FLOODING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&