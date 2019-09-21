RICHMOND — Authorities said Friday that two Richmond men were involved in Thursday’s police pursuit of two bank robbery suspects that began in Chesterfield County and ended in a fatal crash on Interstate 64 in western Henrico County.
Antonie Deangelo Thomas, 36, was killed in the crash, and Dorell Percell Taylor, 27, was taken to VCU Medical Center with serious injuries, Virginia State Police said.
The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending, state police said.
On Thursday morning, Chesterfield police officers responded to a robbery alarm at 9:51 a.m. at the Wells Fargo branch at 9601 Amberdale Drive. A man entered the bank and passed a note to a teller demanding money while displaying a gun. He fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, said Chesterfield police spokeswoman Elizabeth Caroon.
Responding Chesterfield officers initiated a pursuit of a Nissan Xterra, and state and Henrico police eventually joined the chase. The suspects’ vehicle ran off the left side of I-64 near Exit 175 in Henrico and overturned several times before coming to rest in the median.
Caroon said Thursday that the investigation indicated that Thomas, who died at the scene, was the one who entered the bank armed with a gun.
Police obtained warrants Thursday charging Taylor, of South Richmond, with conspiracy to commit a felony, robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.