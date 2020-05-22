ROANOKE — Shenandoah National Park will open some trails, overlooks, bathrooms and the Skyline Drive as part of a phased reopening starting Saturday.
The park will be open from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. with regular entry fees, the National Park Service announced. The lodges, restaurants, visitors centers, gift shops, campgrounds and picnic areas will remain closed.
Some popular trails remaining closed are Old Rag, Whiteoak Canyon and all trailheads not located on Skyline Drive. No park maps will be distributed within the park, so visitors should download maps at https://www.nps.gov/shen/phase-one. Bathrooms or portable toilets will be open at Dickey Ridge Visitor Center (milepost 4.6), Panarama (31.6), Byrd Visitor Center (52) and Beagle Gap (99.5).
The Blue Ridge Parkway will open the northernmost 13 miles of the scenic road that adjoin Shenandoah National Park. Parking areas at Peaks of Otter (milepost 85.9) and Sharp Top (92.5) also will reopen Saturday. All parkway campgrounds, visitors centers, restrooms and picnic areas remain closed.
