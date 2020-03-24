The Virginia Department of Health reported on its website Tuesday that 290 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19.
That's an increase of 36 cases from the 254 reported at noon on Monday.
The VDH also said that 4470 have been tested for the virus in Virginia, and 45 people have been hospitalized.
(This is breaking news. This story will be updated.)
