Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said Tuesday that he expects the state to be actively grappling with COVID-19 for at least the next few months, pushing back on comments by President Donald Trump about reopening the country by Easter, April 12.
“While it would be nice to say that this will be behind us in two weeks, that's really not what the data tells us,” Northam said Tuesday afternoon in a briefing with reporters. “The data tells us that this will be with us for at least two to three months and perhaps even longer.”
Trump said Tuesday that his administration is exploring ways to get some workers back to their jobs by adjusting the nationwide guidelines that have led some businesses to close or cut back on employees.
“I would love to have the country opened up and just raring to go by Easter,” Trump said during a Fox News virtual town hall.
Trump’s statements come as health officials in Virginia and elsewhere warn that social distancing is the only way to stem the spread of the virus.
Nationwide, people have been asked to avoid congregating in groups of more than 10, and to stay at least 6 feet from others. Virginia followed that guidance by implementing a ban on gatherings of 10 or more, and by limiting the number of patrons at non-essential businesses to 10.
Northam said it's important that the public not receive “mixed messages” from public officials.
“It's fair to say that we all want our lives to return to normal as fast as possible, but I think we have to use science, we have to use data,” Northam said, adding that the state is looking at other countries and states to understand the spread of COVID-19.
“The world has no doubt changed. This will be our new normal for a while. I've said months, not weeks.”
- Mel Leonor
VCU Health researchers begin testing of potential COVID-19 treatment
VCU Health announced Tuesday that its researchers are participating in two global clinical trials to test a potential treatment for moderate and severe COVID-19, the respiratory disease that results from the novel coronavirus.
Researchers with the university received approval from the National Institutes of Health to enroll patients in clinical trials testing an antiviral drug called remdesivir, which was previously tested on people with Ebola and showed promise in animal trials for Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) and severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), which are caused by other coronaviruses, according to the NIH.
VCU is one of a handful of institutions in the U.S. to make these clinical trials available for patients, according to a press release from the university.
“We feel it is extremely important that drugs to be used for this potentially life-threatening disease be tested rigorously so we have good evidence of their efficacy as well as their safety,” said Dr. Arun Sanyal, who is a liver specialist and gastroenterologist at VCU Health and is leading the clinical trials.
The drug, which mimics the appearance of part of the virus and infiltrates the enzyme that viruses use to replicate, is designed to slow the infection of healthy cells in the body, according to the press release.
Patients enrolled in the clinical trial will receive the drug through IV in five- or 10-day regiments and doctors will follow up 28 days later to measure impact. Some patients will be given a placebo, but neither the patients nor the researchers will know who is receiving the placebo and who is receiving the drug.
“These clinical trials and the ongoing research of nationally prominent universities like VCU will quickly advance how health care teams treat COVID-19 around the world,” said VCU President Michael Rao, in the press release. “We are proud of our research and health care teams, who are working hard to save lives and find solutions for patients with COVID-19.”
Physicians who have patients that meet the criteria of testing positive for the novel coronavirus and a fever of 98.96 degrees Fahrenheit can fill out this form (https://redcap.vcu.edu/surveys/?s=EP3CRXLJDN) to refer patients to be transferred to VCU for participation in the trial.
- Bridget Balch
290 cases of coronavirus in 42 Virginia cities, counties
The Virginia Department of Health reported on its website Tuesday that 290 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19.
That's an increase of 36 cases from the 254 reported at noon on Monday.
The VDH also said that 4470 have been tested for the virus in Virginia, and 45 people have been hospitalized.
There have been seven coronavirus deaths in the state.
Five deaths have been reported in the Peninsula Health District, which serves Newport News, Poquoson, Williamsburg, James City County and York County. One death was reported by the Fairfax County Health Department. The most recent death was reported in the Virginia Beach Health District.
There are coronavirus cases in 42 Virginia cities and counties.
On Thursday, state health officials said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers, and figures on the VDH website might not be the same as numbers reported by individual localities or local health districts. The state has a 5 p.m. cutoff for tabulating daily numbers, so the numbers reported on the website each day are 19 hours old.
This is the breakdown of cases across the state according to the VDH website:
46 - Fairfax County
37 - James City County
36 - Arlington County
23 - Prince William County
18 - Loudoun County
17 - Virginia Beach
14 - Henrico County
11 - Richmond
10 - Chesterfield County
8 - Alexandria
6 - Stafford County
6 - York County
5 - Charlottesville
5 - Norfolk
5 - Williamsburg
3 - Goochland County
3 - Newport News
3 - Portsmouth
3 - Rockingham County
2 - Albemarle County
2 - Culpeper County
2 - Gloucester County
2 - Isle of Wight County
2 - Lee County
2 - Louisa County
2 - Mecklenburg County
2 - Spotsylvania County
1 - Accomack County
1 - Amherst County
1 - Bedford County
1 - Botetourt
1 - Charles City County
1 - Chesapeake
1 - Danville
1 - Fluvanna County
1 - Franklin County
1 - Halifax
1 - Hanover County
1 - Harrisonburg
1 - Prince Edward County
1 - Rockbridge County
1 - Suffolk
