RICHMOND — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announced at a press conference Tuesday afternoon that he asked Richmond Police Chief William C. Smith for his resignation and Smith obliged.
appointed Maj. William "Jody" Blackwell as interim chief effective immediately.
"Chief Smith is a good man," Stoney said. "He has served this city with grace. But we are ready to move in a new direction."
The announcement comes days after a Richmond Police SUV drove through a crowd of protesters that blocked its path on Saturday night at the Robert E. Lee monument and two weeks after Richmond police dispensed tear gas into a crowd of peaceful protesters more than 20 minutes before the mandatory curfew at the Lee monument without warning.
Saturday night's incident sparked two consecutive days of standoffs outside RPD headquarters at 200 W. Grace St. between protesters and police, where protesters were calling for an end to police brutality and those officers responsible to be held accountable.
Those protests on Sunday and Monday night involved police using pepper spray, rubber bullets and smoke on protesters.
Monday evening, Richmond Police released a statement about the Sunday night protests, which saw one woman arrested and charged with felony assault on a law enforcement officer and conspiracy to incite a riot, saying the demonstration "escalated into rioting and violence."
Police said the protest Sunday night resulted in injuries to several officers and property damage, as Smith said the "organizers were intent on provocation and creating mayhem by throwing rocks and other objects at the officers on duty, who showed great restraint in response to these attacks.”
An eyewitness to Sunday night's demonstration, who has been attending and recording several recent protests in Richmond and reviewing video of the events, had an account that contradicted the police's statement, telling the Richmond Times-Dispatch although the large crowd was angry and hurling obscenities at the police on Sunday night, he did not see anyone throw anything at officers until after they released pepper spray into the crowd.
“We fully support peaceful demonstrations, but we will not tolerate the violent assault of police officers, the threats to law-abiding members of our residential and business community or the willful destruction of city and private property,” Smith said in the release Monday.
“I expect my officers to remain patient and professional during this trying time, and will hold accountable those who do not uphold this standard. But demonstrators must practice non-violence, and under no circumstance will I allow violent protest to continue to harm our community.”
On Tuesday, Stoney committed to other police reforms like a Marcus Alert and to “reimagine public safety.” The mayor also said he will work with Blackwell, City Council and community leaders to create a civilian review board with “complete community buy-in.”
