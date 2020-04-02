RICHMOND — President Donald Trump on Thursday approved a major disaster declaration for Virginia stemming from COVID-19.
The White House said in a news release that Trump "ordered federal assistance to supplement commonwealth, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic beginning on January 20, 2020, and continuing."
The White House said federal funding is available to Commonwealth, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures, including direct Federal assistance, for all areas in the state impacted by COVID-19.
Pete Gaynor, Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Homeland Security, named MaryAnn Tierney as the federal coordinating officer for U.S. recovery operations in the affected areas.
Tierney leads the federal government’s response to presidentially declared disasters and emergencies in the Mid-Atlantic.
- Andrew Cain
The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday that 1,706 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19.
That's an increase of 222 cases from the 1,484 reported Wednesday.
The VDH also said that 17,589 have been tested for the virus in Virginia and 246 have been hospitalized.
There have been 41 deaths in the state. That's an increase of 7 from Wednesday.
