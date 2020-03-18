77 in Virginia test positive
RICHMOND — Gov. Ralph Northam said 77 people in Virginia have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and another 65 tests are pending.
The news came during the governor's daily COVID-19 press briefing on Wednesday. The 77 cases is an increase of 10 from the 67 cases that were reported around the same time on Tuesday.
Northam said there are three outbreaks, meaning clusters of cases traced back to a single positive case: One in James City County, and two in the Richmond area.
Four Richmond residents who have now tested positive – two men in their 20s and two in their 30s – had traveled outside of the state recently, three of whom were in a group, Mayor Levar Stoney said at a press conference Wednesday. Those three are linked to a previously confirmed case in Henrico County. The group traveled to North Carolina earlier this month.
The fourth man traveled up to New York and had contact with someone who tested positive. All four are in self-isolation at home. One had been hospitalized, Stoney said.
Three of the Richmond cases were discovered as a part of the investigation into the Henrico County case, said Danny Avula, head of the Richmond Health District. The cases were confirmed a few hours ago, he said.
The health Department is working to determine who else the men may have come into contact with.
The governor also said the state budget will almost certainly be revised ahead of the April 22 veto session.
"We'll be making adjustments as needed depending on what the economy is doing with our budget," Northam said.
On Wednesday morning, Sentara Healthcare, the largest hospital system in Virginia, announced it is temporarily suspending its three drive-through COVID-19 screening and testing locations due to shortage of tests. The drive-through testing began on Monday.
The three drive through locations, which are at Princess Anne Hospital in Virginia Beach, Williamsburg Regional Medical Center and Sentara Edinburgh in Chesapeake, will shut down at 2 p.m. Wednesday until more testing supplies become available. They are still able to test high-risk patients – which include those who have two of three symptoms (cough, fever of 100.4 or higher, and shortness of breath) and have either traveled internationally or to an area with a COVID-19 outbreak, and is 60 years or older or have a serious health condition. The health system asked that people who believe they meet the criteria to call their hospital before coming in.
“We know that COVID-19 is a critical concern for our communities, so we are actively working with state and federal officials to get more testing supplies,” Sentara said in a statement.
The confirmed Virginia cases broken down by region, according to the state department of health:
- 39 in northern Virginia
- 19 in eastern Virginia
- 14 in central Virginia
- 5 in northwest Virginia
- 0 in southwest Virginia
Healthy people: The nation needs your blood
As coronavirus sweeps the country, roughly 4,000 blood drives had been canceled nationwide, which means a loss of more than 100,000 donations – and that number is likely “just the tip of the iceberg, said Jonathan McNamara, American Red Cross Regional Communications Director.
“This puts a significant strain on the nation’s blood supply,” he said.
He said the organization is urging healthy people to donate by making an appointment online to visit one of the area’s donation sites.
Appointments can be made at redcrossblood.org. With the current pandemic unlikely to stop in the near future, McNamara said blood donors shouldn’t be discouraged if they can’t get an appointment the same day or even the next day.
“This is not going to be a short-term challenge – that need is going to be there,” even weeks from now, he said.
Youth donations from high school and college students are one of the largest segments of the population that have fallen sharply as schools and colleges around the country are closed.
He said the donation sites are following health and government guidelines, which include a screening process for donors.
“You know your body - we don’t want anyone … who does not feel well,” McNamara said. On the other hand, if you’re healthy, ”share your health with those who aren’t feeling well.”
McNamara said as the situation evolves and blood drives are canceled, donors should keep checking the website for other sites where they can give.
The ripple effect from low blood levels can be devastating, he said, adding: “There is no substitute for human blood.”
