Gov. Ralph Northam said 77 people in Virginia have tested positive for the coronavirus and another 65 tests are pending.
The news came during a daily COVID-19 press briefing on Wednesday.
That's an increase of 10 from the 67 cases that were reported around the same time on Tuesday.
The Virginia cases broken down by region:
- 39 in northern Virginia
- 19 in eastern Virginia
- 14 in central Virginia
- 5 in northwest Virginia
- 0 in southwest Virginia
(This is breaking news. This story will be updated.)
