Northam closes Virginia schools amid coronavirus outbreak

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, right, does a elbow bump greeting with House majority leader Charniele Herring, D-Alexandria, second from left, and Del. Richard Sullivan, D-Arlington, second from right, as House speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, left, looks on at the Capitol Thursday March 12 , 2020, in Richmond, Va. Northam declared a state of emergency due to the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

 Steve Helber

Gov. Ralph Northam said 77 people in Virginia have tested positive for the coronavirus and another 65 tests are pending.

The news came during a daily COVID-19 press briefing on Wednesday. 

That's an increase of 10 from the 67 cases that were reported around the same time on Tuesday.

The Virginia cases broken down by region:

- 39 in northern Virginia

- 19 in eastern Virginia

- 14 in central Virginia

- 5 in northwest Virginia

- 0 in southwest Virginia

(This is breaking news. This story will be updated.)

