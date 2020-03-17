RICHMOND — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said Tuesday there are 67 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide.
That's an increase of 16 from the 51 reported by the Virginia Department of Health on Monday. The governor also said the state will ban gatherings of 10 or more people.
In Henrico, a resident at Westminster Canterbury has been diagnosed with the virus, the retirement community said in a news release on Tuesday.
The resident is in the hospital after returning from a trip to Florida. Westminster Canterbury Richmond is home to nearly 900 residents.
The news release said Virginia Department of Health officials are on site determining who may have come into contact with the resident. All residents have been told to stay in their rooms or their apartments, and meals are being brought to them.
"We initiated aggressive and proactive efforts in tracking the travel of our residents and employees as well as implemented proactive screening procedures which we believe helped us manage this case as effectively as possible," said John Burns, president and CEO.
Westminster Canterbury Richmond said they began tracking travel plans of residents, staff and their families on March 4. And on March 11, when a COVID-19 case was confirmed in the Richmond area, the retirement community took measures to lock down the campus, closing to visitors and screening everyone who entered campus.
Karen Dillon, who has lived in Westminster Canterbury’s independent living facility for about two years, said staff slipped letters under all residents’ doors around midnight saying everyone must remain in their rooms.
Since last Wednesday, all residents of the assisted living and health-care units of Westminster Canterbury were quarantined. Independent living residents could leave the facility, but they had to be screened upon their return, including having their temperature and answering questions about where they had been and with whom they’d been in contact.
Now, everyone is on lockdown.
Dillon said she’s been pleased with how communicative the staff has been with residents, noting that they’ve been given regular updates for at least eight days, and they’ll receive a televised update via closed circuit TV this afternoon at 3 p.m.
“We all understand, and nobody’s really panicking,” she said.
Dillon also serves on the residents’ council, so she’s served as a point person for neighbors who have questions or concerns. She noted that one neighbor in assisted living had requested to see her husband, who is on the health care unit.
“They’re making concessions for end-of-life situations where family needs to see their loved ones,” she said.
She added that she has friends in other Richmond-area assisted living facilities who have not received the quality and quantity of updates that Westminster Canterbury residents have received.
Breakdown of cases statewide
The VDH said 1,028 people have been tested for the virus in Virgina, with 67 people testing positive.
This is the breakdown of cases according to the VDH website:
13 - Arlington County
12 - Fairfax County
12 - James City County
5 - Loudoun County
4 - Virginia Beach
4 - Prince William County
4 - Chesterfield County
2 - Alexandria
2- Henrico County
1 - Spotsylvania County
1 - Stafford County
1 - Prince Edward County
1- Goochland County
1 - Hanover County
1 - Harrisonburg
1 - York County
1 - Williamsburg
1 - Charlottesville
Social Security Administration closing local offices
The Social Security Administration says its local offices are closed to the public starting Tuesday in order to protect “the population we serve – older Americans and people with underlying medical conditions” as well as employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Online services are available at www.socialsecurity.gov and local offices will continue to provide services over the phone.
People who need help from the Social Security Administration can go to www.socialsecurity.gov/onlineservices.
Readers also can look for answers to frequently asked questions at www.socialsecurity.gov/ask.
UR postpones commencement
The University of Richmond is postponing its commencement ceremony.
University President Ronald Crutcher said Monday night that the move is being made in line with new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends canceling events with 50 or more people through early May. The university is also canceling in-person classes for the rest of the spring semester and having employees work remotely.
“These are decisions that we do not take lightly, but that we nevertheless believe are important,” Crutcher said.
Crutcher was apologetic in his update to the UR community about having to postpone the commencement ceremony to an unannounced date, saying that the celebration would happen “later in the year.”
“I deeply regret this outcome,” he said. “Members of the Class of 2020, you have worked so hard and deserve every celebratory moment that traditionally accompanies the final weeks of the semester and our Commencement exercises.”
He added: “You will always be a special class for us, known for your grit and ability to weather difficult circumstances, people you want by your side when there is a challenge. Hear me when I say that I and other University leaders will do everything we can to reunite you on campus and celebrate your many accomplishments and your unique place in University history as soon as we can. We will be in touch directly with information as plans develop.”
Virginia Commonwealth University’s commencement website says the university plans to host its commencement May 9.
“Please keep in mind that this guidance is subject to change as this situation evolves,” the university said. “The university will continue evaluating university events, and VCU Commencement will be included in that evaluation.”
UR’s Commencement Weekend had been scheduled for May 8-10.
