RICHMOND— An inmate at the Virginia Correctional Center for Women in Goochland died Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19 10 days earlier.
The woman, a 49-year-old offender serving a 9-year sentence for manufacturing methamphetamine, delivery of drugs to prison and larceny, is the first Virginia prisoner to die from complications of the novel coronavirus, according to a statement from the state Department of Corrections.
The woman was admitted to VCU Medical Center on April 4 and tested positive that day, DOC said Tuesday. She remained at the hospital until her death.
The department, citing privacy, did not identify the woman but said she suffered from underlying health conditions including asthma and Hepatitis-C.
The Virginia Department of Corrections oversees about 30,000 incarcerated offenders and 12,000 employees. Currently, 44 inmates and 32 staff have confirmed cases of COVID-19.
“The VADOC is working closely with the Virginia Department of Health during this pandemic and following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for corrections,” the statement said.
