RICHMOND — A new online dashboard run by the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association launched Monday says that 1,194 people either confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 are currently hospitalized across Virginia.
This number shows a significant difference in reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, which reported only 497 cumulative hospitalizations Monday morning based on data collected as of 5 p.m. Sunday.
The state has also reported only 2,878 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, about 2.4 times as many hospitalized cases there are.
A lack of testing and a delay in laboratory results has stunted the Virginia Department of Health in its ability to track how widespread COVID-19 is throughout the state.
According to the VHHA dashboard, 538 of those hospitalized have tested positive for COVID-19, 656 of those hospitalized have tests still pending. Of those hospitalized, 387 are in the Intensive Care Unit and 285 are on a ventilator.
Hospitals throughout the state report having 1,900 ventilators that are not currently being used by a patient.
Eleven hospitals have told VHHA that they are having difficulty obtaining personal protective equipment in the next 72 hours.
- Bridget Balch
The Virginia Department of Health reported Monday that 2,878 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19.
That's an increase of 241 cases from the 2,637 reported Sunday.
The VDH also said that 24,521 have been tested for the virus in Virginia, and 497 people have been hospitalized.
There have been 54 deaths.
The state updates information based on counts submitted the previous day; numbers reported on the VDH website at 9 a.m. were current as of 5 p.m. Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.