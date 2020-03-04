Lee statue

Charlottesville City Council voted to remove the city’s statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in 2016.

Following emotional speeches on the Senate floor, the Virginia legislature on Wednesday approved legislation allowing local governments to decide the fate of Confederate monuments in their localities.

The votes in the Senate and the House of Delegates set up a negotiation between the chambers over just how much work localities would have to do before deciding whether or not to retain the Confederate symbols.

“They were erected as symbols of hatred. They were erected as symbols of Jim Crow,” said Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton.

Locke was responding to a defense of such monuments from Sen. Jen Kiggans, R-Virginia Beach, when she became too emotional to continue speaking. "I can't do this," Locke said as she sat down.

