CULPEPER — This weekend would be prime time to pick up all those back-to-school supplies while saving a little money.
The 2019 Virginia sales tax holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. Friday and runs until 11:59 p.m. Sunday.
The annual three-day sales tax holiday aims to help families save money on back-to-school purchases and encourage Virginians to take necessary precautions during hurricane season, according to a news release from Gov. Ralph Northam.
“The annual sales tax holiday makes many important items more affordable for Virginians as they get ready for the new school year or stock up on basic supplies,” Northam said in a statement. “I encourage families in every part of the commonwealth to mark their calendars so they can take advantage of the savings this weekend, while also supporting the Virginia businesses in their communities.”
Tax-free items this weekend will include school supplies, clothes, shoes, hurricane and emergency preparedness items, and Energy Smart and WaterSense products.
“We want to remind all Virginians about the upcoming sales tax holiday because it only happens once each year,” said Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne. “This tax-free weekend benefits both consumers and retailers and provides a great opportunity to purchase necessary products without paying state and local sales tax.”
Specific tax-free items will include school supplies costing $20 or less per item, as well as clothes and shoes costing $100 or less per item.
Also tax-exempt this weekend will be hurricane emergency supplies such as portable generators costing $1,000 or less per item; gas-powered chainsaws costing $350 or less per item; chainsaw accessories costing $60 or less per item; and other specified hurricane preparedness products costing $60 or less per item.
Energy Star and WaterSense products for non-commercial home or personal use that cost $2,500 or less per item also will be tax-free.
For more information, visit tax.virginia.gov.