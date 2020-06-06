WASHINGTON — Here's how Virginia's U.S. senators voted during the legislative week ending June 5. The House was in recess.
Voice of America chief. Voting 53 for and 38 against, the Senate on June 4 confirmed conservative documentary filmmaker Michael Pack to lead the U.S. Agency for Global Media, which oversees the Voice of America, Radio Free Europe, Radio Free Asia and other services that report news about America and global developments to foreign audiences. President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized the VOA for its coverage of China, Russia and his administration, prompting Democrats to warn that Pack will seek to infuse propaganda into the VOA's typically independent and unbiased coverage. Formerly named the Broadcasting Board of Governors, the global media agency has an annual budget of $750 million.
Pack's nomination also proved controversial over dealings between a nonprofit he runs, Public Media Lab, and a for-profit film company, Manifold Productions, operated by his wife. Democrats said in debate that the nonprofit improperly channeled $4 million over many years to the for-profit company in transfers he failed to accurately report to the IRS and later acknowledged to be "oversights." The District of Columbia attorney general's office is investigating the transactions.
A yes vote was to confirm the nominee.
Voting no: Mark R. Warner (D); Tim Kaine (D).
Coronavirus inspector general. Voting 51 for and 40 against, the Senate on June 2 confirmed associate White House counsel Brian D. Miller as the chief watchdog over the administration's distribution of trillions of dollars in coronavirus relief funds. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a letter that Miller's closeness to Trump disqualifies him to oversee huge pandemic expenditures under White House control. But the Senate conducted no floor debate on his nomination to become special inspector general for pandemic recovery.
A yes vote was to confirm the nominee.
Voting no: Warner, Kaine.
Deputy undersecretary of defense. Voting 78 for and 18 against, the Senate on June 3 confirmed Dr. James H. Anderson as deputy undersecretary of defense for policy, a civilian post that involves helping to devise and execute strategies related to national security, nuclear deterrence and missile defense, among other duties. He had been an assistant defense secretary overseeing several areas of military policy.
A yes vote was to confirm the nominee.
Voting yes: Warner, Kaine.
