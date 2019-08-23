WAYNESBORO — A Waynesboro man was sentenced on Wednesday for his role in a threesome that turned violent.
Clayburn Graves III, 26, received three years in prison for a March incident in which he became enraged and beat his fiancée while having sexual intercourse with her and another man.
Graves pleaded guilty to felony charges of strangulation and malicious wounding on Wednesday. He will serve a concurrent sentence of three years in prison.
Graves, who had been drinking heavily, was with his fiancée in the 400 block of May Avenue in Waynesboro in March when the incident began, said Waynesboro Commonwealth’s Attorney David Ledbetter. Graves’ blood alcohol content was 0.18.
“He wanted to engage in sexual relations with her and another man,” Ledbetter said. “She didn’t really want to, but agreed to keep him happy.”
During the threesome with a neighbor, Graves became upset about something, said Ledbetter, adding that it wasn't clear exactly what set him off. Graves began to strike his fiancée in her face. At one point, he strangled her until she was unconscious while continuing to punch her.
The other man intervened, Ledbetter said.
The victim was able to grab her cellphone and car keys — but no clothes — and make her escape and drive to the Waynesboro Police Department. Police said she was was naked, covered in blood and had an eye swollen shut when she entered the building.
After going to a hospital, it was discovered she had a broken nose, a concussion and strangulation injuries, and she needed stitches.
A three-year sentence is consistent with the sentencing guidelines, Ledbetter said. Graves had one previous conviction of a driving while under the influence.