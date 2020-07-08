Two local judges are doing what they can to postpone evictions hearings in the face of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and confusing guidance from the state.
A ban on evictions that was instituted by the Virginia Supreme Court in March expired on June 29, putting thousands of families in the state at risk of eviction.
Advocates including the Legal Aid Justice Center have expressed concerns about allowing these types of hearings to continue, pointing to the health and safety benefits of allowing people to remain in their homes.
Rob Poggenklass, an attorney for Legal Aid, said during these difficult times, asking people to come to court for eviction and unlawful detention hearings is a “terrible idea.”
“Locally, our courts have been a little more hesitant about opening and have set up various safety precautions,” he said. “This is going pull people into courthouses to potentially kick them out of their homes in the midst of a pandemic; it’s going to be harmful.”
Poggenklass and Legal Aid have advocated for a rent relief program, which Gov. Ralph Northam announced on June 29. Dubbed the Virginia Rent and Mortgage Relief Program, it seeks to provide $50 million in federal CARES Act funding to households facing eviction or foreclosure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, Poggenklass is concerned that the $50 million may not be enough to help the thousands of Virginians in need. The National Low Income Housing estimated $2.3 billion would be needed to adequately assist statewide, according to Poggenklass.
Further complicating the situation, Northam has asked local circuit courts to continue the moratorium on the local level. Northam has not requested another extension of the eviction moratorium from the state supreme court.
This has left local courts in a tricky situation, one which they have sought to address by continuing eviction hearings as allowed under the CARES Act.
Thursday, Albemarle County General District Court held its first round of unlawful detention and eviction hearings since March. Because of safety and social distancing requirements, the often packed courtroom was largely empty, with those docketed to appear being asked to wait outside.
In front of the Albemarle County General District Court, a couple dozen individuals waited, some seated in folding chairs underneath pop-up tents. Despite the docket containing the names of more than 100 individuals, significantly fewer appeared in person.
Inside the courtroom, a masked Judge Matthew Quatrara talked to counsel from behind a plexiglass shield, handing each party copies of a letter from Northam as well as Legal Aid, recommending eviction and unlawful detention hearings be delayed.
Northam’s letter, issued June 25, requests the hearings be delayed until July 20, while Legal Aid’s letter requests a continuance of hearing to at least Aug. 25, which is 30 days after the 120 day eviction moratorium in section 4024 of the CARES Act expires.
“The health and safety of hundreds of Virginians who appear before Your Honor is at stake,” the letter reads. “In case of unlawful detainer proceedings, just one proceeding can endanger an entire family during this global health crisis.”
After presenting the letters to the parties, Quartrara asked counsel how they would like to proceed. Virtually every case was dropped and a few were continued to August.
A few cases not covered by CARES Act affidavits were allowed to proceed but no writs of eviction related to failure to pay were granted during Thursday’s hearings.
According to Brenda Castaneda, an attorney for Legal Aid, Judge Andrew Sneathern in Charlottesville General District Court is also requiring CARES Act affidavits and has met with Legal Aid to discuss concerns.
“They are both doing a lot, as far as they are comfortable, to let folks know their rights. I think they both feel constrained by judicial ethics to do too much,” Castaneda said of Judges Sneathern and Quatrara.
District courts docketed more than 1,600 eviction lawsuits last week, according to Virginia Mercury, with judges awarding $1.4 million in cash judgments to landlords, according to online docket information compiled by open government group virginiacourtdata.org.
