WAYNESBORO — The Augusta County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 12-year-old was found dead from a gunshot wound in Waynesboro on Saturday.

The sheriff's office said Monday that around 9:45 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to the 1000 block of Kiddsville Road off Hermitage Road for a report of a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, a 12-year-old was discovered with a single gunshot wound.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene, and the body will be transported to the medical examiner's office in Roanoke for an autopsy. 

Officials said Monday that this was an "isolated incident with no threat to the community."

The investigation is ongoing, and the sheriff's office said no further details will be released until the investigation is completed.

