WAYNESBORO — The Augusta County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 12-year-old was found dead from a gunshot wound in Waynesboro on Saturday.
The sheriff's office said Monday that around 9:45 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to the 1000 block of Kiddsville Road off Hermitage Road for a report of a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, a 12-year-old was discovered with a single gunshot wound.
The child was pronounced dead at the scene, and the body will be transported to the medical examiner's office in Roanoke for an autopsy.
Officials said Monday that this was an "isolated incident with no threat to the community."
The investigation is ongoing, and the sheriff's office said no further details will be released until the investigation is completed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.