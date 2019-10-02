Albemarle County supervisors on Wednesday were skeptical of a school board request to use leftover money from a bond referendum to fund school projects to build additional parking at Western Albemarle High School.
On Wednesday, the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors asked the School Board to revisit a request to use $400,000 in leftover funds from the 2016 bond referendum to add 55 parking spaces.
The school lost 32 parking spaces to the construction of additional science labs, which was one of the projects funded via the referendum.
Supervisor Diantha McKeel pulled the funding request off the board’s consent agenda for discussion, citing concerns that the move might sour county voters to future referenda.
“Number one, I’m concerned that if we come back to the voters, and we want to float another bond referendum for other projects, we could probably have some people in this audience questioning the fact that we took money during this current referendum cycle and used it for something that they were not expecting us to use,” she said.
McKeel said she also had environmental concerns about adding a paved lot, suggesting that the school build a gravel lot instead.
Though County Attorney Greg Kamptner said the use of funds was legal and within the scope of the original referendum, McKeel said her concern was with how the move would be perceived.
School board members were present at the meeting for an annual joint discussion on county compensation and benefits, and reiterated Board member David Oberg’s comments at an August school board meeting. Oberg said in August that the additional spaces aren’t needed for student parking, but would provide additional space for school visitors and parents to park.
Rosalyn Schmitt, the school division’s chief operations officer, said the loss of spaces to a referendum project was only reason the division was considering the funding for parking. She said the design team made decisions that ended up keeping costs down, resulting in the leftover funding.
“In an ideal world, we would have added it as part of the original scope, but there was enough budget concerns that the priority was the addition,” she said.
McKeel said she was also concerned about students who have barriers to participating in activities after school because they don’t have parents who can afford to give them cars.
“I’m interested in trying to break down those barriers and I hope that at some point we can talk to the school board about transit, transportation and how to break down those barriers,” she said.
“I’m not in favor of using the bond money, the $400,000, for more parking,” she said. “Let’s figure out the problem another way.”
The Board of Supervisors on Wednesday also approved a special use permit to allow the Virginia Institute of Autism to use the property currently serving as The Center, formerly known as The Senior Center, for a new adult service center program.
The Center is moving to a new location on Belvedere Boulevard.
“I think it’s a great use of the building,” Supervisor Liz Palmer said. “I was wondering what was going to move in there and I’m just happy as a clam that it’s this.”
A resolution for the Fluvanna County Economic Development Authority to issue private activity bonds up to $3,750,000 to finance a new field house in Belvedere for Soccer Organization of Charlottesville Area, Inc. was also approved by the board.
The field house concept was approved in 2009 and SOCA has an approved site plan and has obtained preliminary approval and permits for temporary construction. The field house building permit application is currently going through the review process.
This year there is no capacity for the Albemarle County EDA to issue bank qualified bonds, also known as tax exempt qualified obligations, according to the county.
