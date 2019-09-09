Locust Avenue is shut down near High Street in Charlottesville after the city police's new bomb-sniffing dog indicated a suspicious package could contain explosives.
Police said officers discovered the suspicious package during a morning traffic stop and vehicle search.
Police Chief RaShall Brackney said police have closed the area around Locust Avenue and Sycamore Street until a Virginia State Police bomb unit can check out the device.
“It made us feel that we needed to stop everything we were doing and call in the Virginia State Police assist,” Brackney said. “We don’t have an explosives team. They will bring in their resources and expertise to assist.”
The incident began around 9:10 a.m. when police pulled over a vehicle, the chief said. In the course of the stop, police suspected the vehicle may contain drugs and the driver consented to a search, Brackney said. That’s when the package was discovered.
Brackney said the area will remain closed until state police can arrive, inspect and decide what to do with the device. She said neighbors have been notified and that no one was forced to leave their homes.
“[The situation] is contained,” she said. “We don’t believe anyone is in immediate danger.”
