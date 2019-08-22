A semi-trailer filled with refuse caught fire Thursday morning at the Ivy Materials Utilization Center, causing what officials believe is minor smoke damage to nearby buildings before being extinguished by firefighters.
Rivanna Solid Waste Authority officials say the trailer was on fire when employees arrived at the Albemarle County facility around 6 a.m.
“It must have caught fire over night because employees saw the flames when they came in,” said Katie McIlwee, of the authority. “They called the fire department and the fire was put out pretty quickly.”
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but authorities suspect that something in the trailer spontaneously combusted after the recent spate of hot weather.
No one was injured during the incident and McIlwee said there was no apparent serious damage to structures other than the trailer. Officials have closed the center until structural engineers can investigate and give the buildings a clean bill of health.
“It looks like mostly smoke damage, but we want the experts to make sure it’s safe,” she said.
The center will remain closed until the buildings have been inspected and the grounds are judged safe, she said.