Charlottesville and Albemarle County voters made their way to the voting booth on Tuesday with about a quarter of voters casting ballots, officials say.
In Charlottesville, officials estimate that about 21% of registered city residents went to the polls by 1 p.m.
In Albemarle, an estimated 27% of county voters, or 21,032 people, had cast ballots, according to information from the county.
Albemarle County figures show 21,032 registered voters cast ballots by 1 p.m. and city figures show 6,496 voters had made it to the polls.
Albemarle County figures were for the whole county while city figures show the turnout remains highest in the Walker School precinct, with 28.6% of voters casting a ballot, and in the Recreation and Clark precincts, which had 27.5% and 22.6% respectively.
Carry May, a Charlottesville resident, voted Tuesday at Walker.
“I vote every year,” she said outside the polling place, adding that she wants to set an example for her 10-year-old daughter. “If you don’t vote, you can’t complain about what’s going on.”
May said she’s is concerned about affordable health care.
“I’m a single mom, so every dollar counts," she said.
Mild weather and strong interest in local and state politics as well as the national political scene are credited with the turnout.
No serious voting issues with machines or ballots had been reported as of 2 p.m.
Ty Chambers, precinct chair at the Brownsville precinct in Crozet, said that 813 out of 2,724 voters had cast a ballot by 1:10 p.m.
He said it was never too busy or too slow, just a "never-ending trickle of people."
Absentee votes will be counted and included in the final tally.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.