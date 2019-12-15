Andrew Block, former director of the Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice, is returning as a professor at the University of Virginia School of Law.
Block was a member of the faculty from 2010 to 2014, when he left to lead the department. He stepped down as juvenile justice director in April.
Before joining UVa, he founded and was the legal director of the JustChildren program of the Legal Aid Justice Center.
Block will teach “children and the law” in the spring and launch a new state and local government policy clinic in the 2020-21 academic year.
