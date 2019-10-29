A car caught fire this morning in the Lee Street Garage near the University of Virginia Medical Center, sending smoke into the nearby hospital and forcing the closure of surrounding streets.
Firefighters found the car fully engulfed in flames around 9:30 a.m. and smoke from the fire filling the parking structure and making its way into pedestrian tunnels leading to the hospital.
It only took about 15 minutes to put out the fire, but the odor of smoke inside the hospital led to at least one additional fire alarm.
No injuries from the fire or the smoke have been reported.
Lee Street and the garage are currently closed and firefighters are monitoring the air quality in the garage because of the smoke.
Hospital officials said smoke did not encroach into the hospital itself and there was no apparent structural damage to the garage.
"[We] expect to have the garage back open later today," said Eric Swensen, UVa hospital spokesman. "Relatively soon, people whose cars are parked below the level where the fire occurred will be able to leave."
UVa police are directing traffic and making sure that persons bound for the emergency room are not turned away.
Investigators are on the scene to determine what caused the fire.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.