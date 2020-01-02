Heating and ventilation equipment on the roof of a building at the University of Virginia Research Park caught fire Thursday, forcing evacuation of the building and the brief closure of Lewis and Clark Drive.
Officials said three HVAC units on the roof caught fire at 1000 Research Park Blvd. just before noon, putting employees out of their offices and into the parking lots. The flames caused billowing smoke around the building and several employees said they could smell smoke in the halls as they left the building.
Albemarle County Fire-Rescue crews from the Seminole Trail and Hollymead stations used a ladder truck to reach the rooftop fire at the building, called Town Center One, and put the fire out from the basket of the truck’s extended arm.
The fire was quickly extinguished and crews left the scene about two hours later.
The three-story building opened in 2000 and is home to several intelligence contractors that serve the nearby Defense Intelligence Agency, National Ground Intelligence Center and other agencies and contractors with the U.S. government.
No injuries were reported. Damage estimates were not available.
