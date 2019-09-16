A lawsuit from a former University of Virginia student who said he was denied his degree due to a pending Title IX sexual misconduct investigation has been dropped, according to court records.
A U.S. district court judge dismissed the case on Sept. 11 after both sides reached an agreement, according to court documents.
According to Daily Progress news partner NBC29, a letter from UVa counsel to the alleged victim of the assault states the student has received his degree and the Title IX investigation is over.
The male student, who is identified in court documents as “John Doe,” filed the lawsuit in June against members of UVa’s Board of Visitors, President Jim Ryan and two Title IX officials in June. He alleged that his constitutional rights have been violated during the university’s investigation, which stemmed from a sexual assault allegation in 2017.
According to court documents, the student met a woman, identified as “Jane Roe,” and had sex with her at his apartment. The woman said she did not consent, triggering a university Title IX investigation that was not resolved until May 22.
Title IX is a series of federal and university policies that aim to offer safe and fair educations for people of all genders and sexualities.
A draft investigation report in 2018 did not find sufficient evidence to find the student responsible of a Title IX violation, according to the report. After the investigation had closed, a Title IX investigator received the woman’s phone records and interviewed a friend.
At the end of the spring 2019 semester, the student was given the final investigation report, which included new information gathered by the investigator but to which the student had not had a chance to respond, according to the complaint. Based on that report, the university decided to suspend the student and withhold his degree. A final Title IX hearing had been scheduled for July 1.
UVa’s policy allows the university to withhold degrees of students who have not paid all their bills or who have violated the school’s standards of conduct.
