After two years on the faculty of the University of Virginia School of Law, Dayna Bowen Matthew is leaving to lead the George Washington University Law School.
She’ll be the first woman to lead the law school there and will succeed another UVa Law graduate who served as dean from 2014 to 2019.
During her career as a professor and lawyer, Matthew has focused on racial disparities in health care.
At UVa, she also was a professor of public health sciences and helped to start the new Equity Center, which was created to redress racial and socioeconomic inequality in university communities, according to a university news release.
She starts her new role July 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.