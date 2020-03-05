Hillary Clinton at UVa

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks at the UVa Forum on Women's Global Leadership Nov. 14, 2017.

 ANDREW SHURTLEFF/THE DAILY PROGRESS

Former Secretary of State and 2016 presidential nominee Hillary Clinton will headline this year's Tom Tom Summit & Festival in Charlottesville.

The festival announced Thursday that Clinton and former Hewlett-Packard CEO Carly Fiorina, who ran for the Republican nomination in 2016, will speak Tuesday, April 14 at 7 p.m. at the Paramount Theater.

The event, moderated by Melody Barnes, co-chair of the University of Virginia's Democracy Initiative, will discuss how women have reshaped politics, policy and power in 21st-century America — and what’s next for women as voters, candidates, and party leaders, according to the festival.

White American women first received the right to vote nationally in 1920; suffrage for African American, Asian American and Native women was expanded in the following half-century.

Clinton spoke on the topic of women and global democracy at UVa in 2017

In a release, Barnes said the partnership between the Tom Tom Foundation and UVA’s Karsh Center for Law and Democracy, the Miller Center of Public Affairs, and the Democracy Initiative is a great example of the University and the broader Charlottesville community collaborating to discuss vital issues and celebrate a major national milestone.

“As we mark the 100th anniversary of American women having the right to vote, there’s no better time to have a conversation with two women who ran for the presidency. Secretary Clinton and Carly Fiorina’s experience and perspective are a compelling lens to understand our history and explore our future,” Barnes said.

Tickets to “100 Years of the 19th Amendment: A Conversation with Former Presidential Candidates Hillary Rodham Clinton and Carly Fiorina” will go on sale to the public on March 12. General admission tickets will be available for $25, and student tickets for $12.50. More information and a full slate of events, including some that are free and open to the public, can be found at tomtomfest.com.

