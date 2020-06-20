The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association has pledged its support of training programs and students enrolled in the Sorensen Institute for Political Leadership at the University of Virginia’s Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service.
The trade association has agreed to provide $20,000 a year for a five-year period to help the program, which has a variety of programs training community and political leaders designed for students high school, college and those in business or public service.
Sorensen programs vary in cost depending on the age of students, the length of the program and the type of training given.
More than 2,200 people from both major political parties and political independents have completed Sorensen programs over the years.
The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association includes 10 hospitals and 26 health delivery systems in its membership.
