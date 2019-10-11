A U.S. District Judge has dismissed a case filed by an unidentified woman against various University of Virginia Medical Center staff.
The woman, identified as Jane Doe in the suit, claimed a doctor and other emergency room staff violated her Fourth and 14th Amendment rights by giving her psychoactive and anti-anxiety drugs, forcefully taking a blood sample and then putting her in restraints to insert a catheter into her bladder to take a urine sample.
The woman was brought to the emergency room on an emergency custody order after a suicide attempt, documents show.
In a memorandum opinion Thursday, Judge Norman K. Moon denied a late attempt by the plaintiff to amend the complaint. The bulk of the defendants were dismissed for qualified immunity, Moon wrote.
A requested injunction against Pamela Sutton-Wallace, the outgoing CEO of UVa Medical Center, was also denied. The plaintiff sought to require all physicians, nurses and other medical care providers at the Medical Center to inform patients of the medications being administered and to obtain consent.
