Former Charlottesville Police Chief Tim Longo has been named the University of Virginia’s associate vice president for safety and security and chief of police.
Longo has been serving in both positions in an interim role since October, after former Chief Tommye Sutton and security czar Gloria Graham departed.
“During the past few months that Chief Longo has been leading our safety and security efforts, it became increasingly clear that we have exactly the right person in place for both these roles,” university chief operating officer JJ Davis said in a news release.
Longo said, “UVa has become a second home to me and I’m thrilled to have this opportunity to continue working with the great team in place here.”
Longo has worked in law enforcement since 1981, when he joined the Baltimore Police Department.
After nearly 19 years of service, he retired from the Baltimore Police Department as the bureau chief of technical services, transitioning to consultant work in the District of Columbia before taking over as police chief in Charlottesville in 2001.
Longo retired from the Charlottesville department in 2016 after 15 years on the job and joined the faculty of UVa’s School of Continuing and Professional Studies.
The executive vice president role was created in the wake of the Aug. 11, 2017, white supremacist torch rally on UVa Grounds and was intended to oversee UPD, emergency preparedness and public safety.
According to LinkedIn, Graham and Sutton now are both working in security consulting.
