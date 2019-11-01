More than half of the interviews conducted with staff members of former President George W. Bush are being released by the University of Virginia's Miller Center of Public Affairs as part of the center's Presidential Oral History Program.

Miller Center officials said Friday that they have made 44 of the 77 interviews public. The interviews are with political adviser Karl Rove, White House Chief of Staff Josh Bolten, National Security Advisor Stephen Hadley and House Minority Leader Richard Gephardt, among others.

Additional interviews with key administration officials will be released in coming months as work on them is completed for the 10-year project.

The project is in keeping with the Miller Center’s 50 years of collecting candid and confidential recollections from every completed White House administration starting with Gerald Ford.

The interviews are conducted by Miller Center oral historians with experts in political science, history, law, business and public policy.

The Presidential Oral History Program has produced archives mined by journalists, authors, scholars, students, biographers and practitioners interested in the inner workings of modern presidencies.

