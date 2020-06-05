Five members of the University of Virginia Board of Visitors have been reappointed for another four-year term.
Gov. Ralph Northam on Friday announced a slate of reappointments to state higher education boards.
The returning UVa board members are:
» Mark T. Bowles, of Goochland, who is chairman of McGuireWoods Consulting.
» Elizabeth M. Cranwell, of Roanoke, a public relations professional and 1996 graduate of the College and Graduate School of Arts & Sciences.
» Jim Murray, of Keene, the current rector of the university. Murray is managing partner at Court Square Ventures and is the founder of the Presidential Precinct, a partnership between UVa, the College of William & Mary, Montpelier and Monticello.
» Thomas DePasquale, of Alexandria, technology entrepreneur and private investor and a 1982 graduate of UVa's McIntire School of Commerce.
» Dr. Babur B. Lateef, of Manassas, an ophthalmologist who owns a practice in Woodbridge. Lateef ran as a Democrat for Prince William County's Board of Supervisors in 2011, losing to Republican Corey A. Stewart.
The board members all were originally named by then-Gov. Terry McAuliffe.
No other seats on the board are up for appointment at this time.
Also on Friday, James W. Hazel, of Charlottesville, was reappointed to George Mason University's Board of Visitors, and Debra K. McMahon, of Charlottesville, the former CEO of Scitent, was appointed to Radford University's Board of Visitors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.