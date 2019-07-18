The One Love Foundation has announced a new program designed to encourage education about healthy relationships.
The year-long One Love College Athletics Challenge seeks to have NCAA Division I, II and III schools hold at least one One Love workshop by June, according to a news release.
The One Love Foundation has educated some 650,000 people about the difference between healthy and unhealthy relationships. The organization was founded in 2014, after the death of Yeardley Love, a University of Virginia student and lacrosse player, who was murdered in 2010 by her ex-boyfriend, who also was a UVa student and lacrosse player.
The College Athletics Challenge Host Committee is made up of college athletic leaders and professional athletes, including Ted White, UVa deputy athletics director; Julie Myers, head UVa women’s lacrosse coach; and Lars Tiffany, head UVa men’s lacrosse coach.
Also on the committee are One Love Foundation co-founders Sharon Love, Yeardley Love’s mother; and Sharon Robinson, Yeardley’s cousin.