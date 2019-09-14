A robbery occurred early Saturday morning near Nau Hall, according to University of Virginia police.
A male student told authorities he was walking home from the Corner at about 3 a.m. when he noticed another man following him. At the corner of Brandon and Jefferson Park avenues, the man was physically assaulted but was able to run toward Nau Hall, police said. The suspect caught up with the student and took his wallet; he fled as a group of people approached the area.
Another person reported the crime at 1 p.m. Saturday. Police then spoke to the victim and confirmed that the robbery occurred using video surveillance at 4 p.m.
In a tweet, UVa police said a malfunction with its mass email system caused a robbery alert to be sent multiple times.
Anyone with information is asked to call UPD at (434) 924-7166. Anonymous tips can also be sent with the LiveSafe app or by texting "UVATIPS" to 274637.
