Author and cultural critic Roxane Gay will be the keynote speaker for the 2020 Community MLK Celebration in January.

The event will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 23 at the Paramount Theater. A free pre-event reception will begin at 5:30 p.m.

The event is presented by the University of Virginia Division for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

The event is free and open to the public, but tickets are required.

Tickets may be reserved by calling The Paramount's Box Office at (434) 979-1333, online at theparamount.net or in person at the box office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Join our Mailing List

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments