Pamela Sutton-Wallace, CEO of the University of Virginia Medical Center, speaks during the Golden Apple Awards ceremony at Lane Auditorium in 2017.

The University of Virginia announced Tuesday that the Medical Center's CEO, Pamela Sutton-Wallace, will leave Charlottesville in November to take a position at a hospital in New York City.

Sutton-Wallace has been CEO since 2014 and recently added the role of acting executive vice president for health affairs. University President Jim Ryan told employees in a letter that her departure was not related to a Monday investigation by Kaiser Health News that revealed UVa's aggressive billing and collections policies, which have driven current and former employees, among others, to bankruptcies and impoverishment.

"Given the timing of this announcement, I want to be clear that Pam’s departure is in no way related to yesterday’s Washington Post story," Ryan wrote in a letter to employees on Tuesday, referring to the Kaiser story which was printed in The Post. "Pam has done a remarkable job leading our Health System."

Ryan praised Sutton-Wallace's work improving collaboration between the School of Medicine and the Medical Center; her use of data to improve assessments; her investments in quality, staffing, facilities and technology; and her facilitation of community partnerships.

A search committee is looking to replace the executive vice president; the space opened in May when Rick Shannon left UVa. The position should be filled by the time Sutton-Wallace leaves, Ryan wrote.

Dr. Chris Ghaemmaghami, chief medical officer and senior associate dean for clinical affairs, will serve as interim chief executive officer for UVa Medical Center, according to Ryan.

Ruth Serven Smith is a reporter for The Daily Progress. Contact her at (434) 978-7254, rserven@dailyprogress.com or @RuthServen on Twitter.

