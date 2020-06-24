Graduation for the University of Virginia's Class of 2020 will be held May 28-30, 2021.
In April, UVa had — tentatively — announced that Class of 2020 graduations will take place Oct. 9-11, but had set a backup weekend for May 2021, following the Class of 2021’s Final Exercises.
In a letter Wednesday morning, UVa President Jim Ryan said the plan assumes public health regulations by that point will permit large gatherings.
"We know this may be disappointing news for some of you, but our primary goal—beyond keeping you and everyone on Grounds safe—is to give you and your families the celebration you deserve, and one that reflects the special place the Class of 2020 will always hold in the history of this university," he said.
He said that the dates in October lined up with fall break for current UVa students, but the undergraduate break now is canceled to finish in-person instruction by Thanksgiving.
"This means that students will be on Grounds and in classes during the date set aside for Final Exercises, and it would be difficult to accommodate thousands of graduates and their families at the same time," he said.
Also, public health measures for the fall would make it hard to hold graduation on the Lawn and to hold individual ceremonies across Grounds, Ryan said, and that "it seems quite unlikely" that public health restrictions will allow for large gatherings by October.
