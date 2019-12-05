The University of Virginia has announced a new executive vice president for health affairs.
Dr. K. Craig Kent, current dean of The Ohio State University College of Medicine, will take the position starting Feb. 1, according to a news release from UVa.
Kent is an internationally recognized leader in academic medicine, according to the release, and in October he was elected to the 2019 class of inductees into the National Academy of Medicine.
He was previously chair of the Department of Surgery at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine & Public Health and also has worked and taught at Cornell University, Columbia University and Harvard University.
He attended the University of Nevada-Reno and earned his medical degree from the University of California-San Francisco.
His research has focused on molecular mechanisms underlying vascular disease with the goal of developing new treatments relying on innovative methods of drug delivery.
He succeeds Dr. Rick Shannon, who announced in March that he was stepping down after having served in the position since 2013, and Pamela Sutton-Wallace, who served as acting executive vice president following Shannon’s departure.
Sutton-Wallace announced in September that she would step down from that role and from her main role as the UVa Medical Center's CEO in order to take a job in New York City.
Kent is not the only recent staffing change.
Last month, UVa announced Dr. G. Paul Matherne as interim chief medical officer for the Medical Center. He previously served as associate chief medical officer for UVa Children's Hospital.
Matherne fills the role previously held by Dr. Chris Ghaemmaghami, who now is serving as interim CEO in Sutton-Wallace's place.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.