A University of Virginia Board of Visitors committee on Thursday approved the next step for a new residence hall on Brandon Avenue.
The new dorm, with an estimated $114 budget, will provide about 350 beds for upper-class students, a dining hall, gathering spaces and about 100 parking spaces, according to a schematic design.
The Brandon Avenue master plan aims to have a blend of residential, academic and mixed-use buildings, as well as greenspace and a new student health center, which is also in progress.
The Student Health and Wellness Center is on course to be completed in 2021, according to the university. Located at the south end of Brandon Avenue, the four-story, 156,000-square-foot building will feature spaces for general medicine, gynecology, counseling and psychological services, student disability access services and health promotion, as well as expanded parking.
The first new dorm on Brandon Avenue, Bond House, opened this year.
The committee also reviewed a schematic plan for a $58.2 renovation of the university's Physics Building, which needs electrical, plumbing and accessibility updates; approved changing the name of the School of Engineering's Materials Science Building to Jesser Hall; approved revised, lower-cost designs for the proposed Contemplative Commons building on Emmet Street; and approved the demolition of the Dynamics Building on Ivy Road to make way for a future hotel and conference center.
